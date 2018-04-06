Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been remanded in custody after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly attacked in Church Gresley last week.

The 17-year-old, who lives in Lincolnshire, was arrested by police on Wednesday, March 28, after it was a reported a young girl had been attacked on a footpath off Glamorgan Way the evening before.

He was charged with kidnap, sexual assault and possession of an offensive weapon by police on Thursday evening.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in front of magistrates at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday, March 31.

He will now appear at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, April 17. He will be remanded in custody until that date.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire police thanked residents in Church Gresley for their response after the incident and DC Gavin Owen, who is investigating the alleged offences has said the appeals for information had great responses, adding that house-to-house questioning had been helpful to building a case.