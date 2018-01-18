Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage campaigner's hopes of bringing back the once popular American Adventure theme park have been dashed after council bosses said resurrecting the old Derbyshire venue was not financially viable.

But even after this huge knock back, campaigner Declan Salmon, 19, from Newhall, says he will not give up his quest to push for the park's return.

10,000 people signed his petition hoping to persuade council planning bosses to seek out leisure companies willing to reopen the former Wild West theme park which closed in 2007.

He has been told there is no hope of the park ever returning as all traces of it have gone from the land where it used to be near Shipley Country Park and a plan for development on the old site, including housing, is due to begin later this year.

Meanwhile, fellow campaigner Paul Hazlewood has told how Declan had suffered online abuse following his petition bid, as he he defended the ambitious dream.

Mr Hazlewood, from Nottingham, also released a series of images showing new ideas for rides for the theme park, should it ever get built again.

Mr Salmon has received a reply to his petition from Richard Mottram, a chartered surveyor at Derbyshire County Council, which also covers the Heanor area, who told the 19-year-old that the authority had to manage its lands effectively in an era of tightening pursestrings.

He added that leisure and tourism options had been previously discussed for the site, but he said the housing development would create much needed homes in the area.

Mr Mottram said: "The American Adventure theme park (the business) was not owned or run by the county council. Venture World, who owned the attraction, had a long lease on the former opencast colliery site, which the county council does own.

"Venture World went into administration/insolvency in 2007 as the theme park was financially unviable. In the current economic climate, where all councils are having to find millions of pounds in savings just to keep essential services running, it is vital that council land and property holdings are managed effectively.

"The public sector is going through challenging times, and maintaining land and property assets is more difficult than ever. In the case of Shipley Lakeside (the former American Adventure theme park site), it has taken 10 years to get to the position we are in now.

"A tendering exercise was entered into to ensure expressions of interest were received for a wide spectrum of potential uses, including leisure and tourism uses.

"The only viable and sustainable use that came forward was that from Waystone, the council’s development partner, and after a long struggle to secure viable planning consent, regeneration of the site is now looming, commencement of site works is scheduled for later this year.

"After two failed theme park ventures, the American Adventure, and Britannia Park before it, the council needed to secure a viable use from a credible developer, which it has found in Waystone and the proposed masterplan for the site’s redevelopment, which has outline planning consent for a mixed-use development and it is hoped that this will create much needed lifetime opportunities and housing for people of Heanor, Ilkeston and throughout Derbyshire, and possibly further afield with the East Midlands region.

"The proposed development of the site will also secure a much-needed stream of capital receipt/profit for the council over the projected 10 years of the development agreement, which will hopefully make a much needed contribution towards sustaining essential council services for the people of Derbyshire such as schools, highways and care provision for the elderly and infirm."

But despite the rejection, Declan says he will not drop his campaign however slim hopes are of getting the park to return. He claims his petition proves that people want a theme park back on the site.

He said in his reply to Mr Mottram: "I think it is what the public wants at the end of the day. I have checked my petition and I now have 10,500 signatures. With the right investors, this could boost the local economy of Derbyshire and the Midlands.

"Having houses around a lake is not safe in my opinion. Bringing the theme park back would be a dream come true for thousands of people. I think the reason it closed was because it didn’t bring in new rides and attractions every year. If you look at Fantasy Island in Skegness, and Alton Towers for example, they update their park every year without fail.

"I think the reason the park closed down was not just because of financial worries but people would not want to go and see the same old rides. They needed to revamp the park in order to boost their visiting numbers and have more money."

Declan’s support

Mr Hazlewood has now created examples of rides which he says could be viable for the American Adventure if it were to reopen.

He said: "It just needs someone with the right idea and money. They aren’t going to listen to a few people but 10,000 people saying it might help. We know there is a slim possibility of the park returning but this is a possibility. But should the idea fail it would be nice to have a memorial to the park as a thank-you to the 10,000 people.

"There was no other theme park like the American Adventure. The view was fantastic. You could walk into the park and see everything. When they moved the entrance that was the downfall.

"There have got to be different rides, more ingenuity.

"Declan has received abuse from people who say this petition was pointless. But everyone has a dream and look what he did with his dream – 10,000 people signed it."

History of the American Adventure

The American Adventure closed 11 years ago. It was was once one of the top attractions in the East Midlands, with thousands flooding through the gates.

Rides included top white knuckle roller coaster The Missile, which was opened by moon landing astronaut Buzz Aldrin. There also used to be the Nightmare Niagara rapids ride and a giant log flume and a runaway mine train.

There was also a replica of a Wild West town, complete with saloon and dancing show girls. Visitors could also watch reenactments of outlaws riding into town and a shot out between them and the local sheriff as they attempted to rob the bank.

There is little or no trace of the park nowadays as most of the rides were sold off and all traces of buildings on the site have gone. The site is fenced off but the old larhe car park which sweeps around the front and side of the venue still remains.

The park was originally Britannia Park which was opened in 1985 by boxing legend Henry Cooper before closing 10 weeks later citing spiralling debts.

Two years later it reopened as The American Adventure.