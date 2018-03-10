Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temporary traffic lights which are stuck on red are causing delays to buses in South Derbyshire.

Midlands Classic said it has been advised that temporary traffic lights on the A511 are stuck on red, which is having a knock effect to some of its services.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the problems are on the A511 Ashby Road East, near to Geary Lane, and there is heavy traffic in the area.

Bus services effected includes:

Service 8 : This seems to be running about 15 minutes late

Service 9: This service is running approximately 20 minutes late in both directions

Service 19: The bus which departed from Ashby at 11.10am is currently running 30 minutes late.

Service 21 : The 10.55am bus from Burton is currently running 20 minutes late. This will also mean that the 11.40am bus from Swadlincote will also be late.

Motorists are urged to avoid to area if possible until the issue is resolved.