A posse of scaly beasts with quintessentially English names and amazing powers of motivation are helping educate school pupils in Uttoxeter.

Among the creatures to have recently arrived at Thomas Alleyne's High School are Terry the terrapin, Ethel the gecko and Gertrude the tarantula.

Other new additions to the classroom are young corn snakes Maple and Dice and elderly bearded dragon Mustu.

The green monsters are proving valuable for youngsters on the school's new animal handling course.

And they are playing an unexpected role in keeping students on track with their work.

Farm teaching lead Justine North said: "The pupils absolutely love all the animals.

"At the end of lessons, if they've done all their work, I'll let them have a few minutes when they get them all out.

"I've found that prospect really motivates them and has actually become a really big factor making them work hard."

Many of the reptiles and amphibians have all been donated from former pupils and their parents who can no longer look after them.

They form part of a stunning menagerie of animals, most of which are based on the school farm.

They include hens, ducks, geese, sheep, pigs, cows, guinea pigs and rabbits all living on the farm.

Ms North said the animals bolstered pupils' confidence as well as providing educational benefits.

She said: "We're running a BTEC in animal care and as part of that course pupils have to demonstrate handling animals.

"So some pupils have a lot of experience in that regard, but might not always be the strongest in a traditional academic sense.

"They can show their skills and that gives them a real confidence boost.

"Many students come down here at lunchtimes and find it quite relaxing to spend time with the animals.

"It gives them time away from working and the pressures of school life."

Last week, the Uttoxeter Advertiser reported the school farm had received a £600 donation from town supermarket Waitrose.

The money will be spent repairing pens as Alleyne's, in Dove Bank, launches plans to expand the facility.

Ms North said: "The money from Waitrose will be used to repair fencing around one of our outside poultry areas as well as replace our old wooden hen houses with more suitable plastic ones.

"We can then increase our flock of laying hens and improve our profits from egg sales."

The donation came as part of Waitrose's Community Matters scheme, which sees shoppers given tokens at the checkout.

They use them to vote for one of three worthy causes, with the winner receiving a cheque.