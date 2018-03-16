Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 45-year-old man has avoided an immediate jail sentence after embarking on a shoplifting spree.

Brian Roberts appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted six theft charges.

He pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £25 from Aldi supermarket in Swadlincote, on October 5.

He also admitted failing to attend court on December 22. Roberts admitted stealing laundry detergents worth £24 belonging to Sainsbury’s, Swadlincote, on October 8. He also admitted stealing Lynx deodorants and fabric conditioner worth £144 from Poundworld, Swadlincote, on November 25.

He pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £150 from the Co-op, Repton Road, Willington, on November 29. He also admitted assaulting a man in Ashby and stealing a quantity of alcohol worth £300 from the Co-op, in Ashby, both on November 30.

Finally, he admitted possession of cannabis at Derby Police Station on December 2.

Roberts, of Hathern Close, Sunny Hill, Derby, has been made the subject of a 24 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. He has been ordered to pay £718 compensation.

Other cases dealt with in court

Leon Tilt , 32, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, admitted stealing joints of meat worth £40 from Lidl, Swadlincote, on February 13. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

He has been jailed for 36 weeks because of previous offences. He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Marcus Shields , 22, of Blakeholme Court, Burton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Burton on November 11.

He has been fined £570 and ordered to pay £200 court costs and a £57 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 16 months.

Lewis Wendt , of Midland Road, Swadlincote, has been found guilty of using an unregistered motorised bicycle in Springfield Road, Swadlincote, on July 15, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 and a £66 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Robert Kirkland , 50, of Fabis Close, Swadlincote, admitted driving a DAF on Buckford Lane bridge in Findern, exceeding the three tonne weight limit, on July 17.

He was fined £123 and ordered to pay £115 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.