A thief managed to escape police when he stole £1,000 worth of lead from the roof of a 171-year-old church in Swadlincote.

He had been spotted having climbed on scaffolding next to the building by officers in the area, but escaped as they got to church to investigate.

Police have now launched an appeal after Emmanuel Church, in Church Street, in the town, was targeted and some of its roof stripped of its lead.

Ministers at the church have express their "disappointment" at the theft saying it will cost more than £1,000 to fix the damage.

The church is already undergoing work to make its roof watertight following a £143,900 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund. The total cost of this work is £195,044.

It comes as St Peter's Church, in Stapenhill, is replacing part of its roof after it was also targeted by lead thieves.

At Emanuel Church a man was spotted by police on a scaffolding site next to the church on Tuesday, January 23, but he managed to escape before they got on scene.

When officers inspected the scene it was found the roof had suffered damage and a quantity of lead was missing.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "At around 9.15pm on Tuesday, January 23, our officers witnessed a man trespassing on a scaffolding site adjacent to Emmanuel Church in Swadlincote.

"Upon noticing that police were in the area, the man escaped.

"It was later reported that the roof had been damaged and that a quantity of lead was missing."

Members of the church have since spoken of their "disappointment" at news of the theft which they believe will cost more than £1,000 to fix.

Reverend Alison Redshaw, focal minister for Emmanuel, said: "The church fellowship is very upset at the damage that has been done to the roof.

"We have worked to raise funds and get a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to enable us to make the church watertight and this damage will cost us more than £1,000 to repair.

"We would like to thank the police for halting the theft in progress and would ask anyone who has any information to contact Derbyshire Police."

Emmanuel Church was built in 1846, as part of the growth of the town of Swadlincote. It is built in the Early English style and is a Grade II listed building. It had strong connections with the Wragg family, who were local industrialists. They donated most of the stained glass windows, among other things.

Crooks have regularly stolen the valuable lead from the St Peter's church in Stapenhill over many years. After its south aisle roof was targeted in the latest theft, a temporary tarpaulin was installed to protect against the weather.

But a permanent solution was needed as the weather was damaging the 137-year-old building.

The parochial church council there was later granted permission by East Staffordshire Borough Council to replace the lead roof with terne-coated stainless steel instead of using lead.

The church council had said replacing the roof with lead would make the building an ongoing target for thieves so the stainless steel was much better.

Why is lead used on church roofs?

JTC Roofing Contractors say lead is flexible and can be stretched over corners and areas for total coverage.

It also expands and contracts depending on the temperature. It is also resistant to corrosion, including weather, pollutions and damaging UV rays.

This also means it is an excellent sealant. Wherever there is a join between two surfaces, lead can provide a great seal.

Lead can also be used as a covering for guttering too, helping make a roof 100 per cent water-tight.

A lead roof can last as much as three times longer than other roofing materials making it cost effective in the long-term.

It is also recyclable forming a huge contribution to creating a sustainable environment and therefore reducing carbon emissions.