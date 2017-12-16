The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An habitual thief has been banned from several shops across Swadlincote following a supermarket shoplifting spree.

Lorraine Barks, 40, of Park Road, Overseal, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit a long list of offences.

She admitted stealing £80 worth of meat from Iceland, in The Pipeworks, Swadlincote, on October 8; stealing £146.39 worth of meat and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on September 17; stealing £56.40 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Midway, on September 26; stealing £38 worth of sweets, coffee and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on September 29; and stealing meat and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 23.

She also admitted failing to attend court on November 14 and 21.

Parks was made the subject of a 15-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because they were planned offences, a spree of offending and had twice failed to attend court.

She has also been ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation programme and is banned from Tesco, in Common Road, Church Gresley; Sainsburys, in Glamorgan Way, Swadlincote; and Iceland, in The Pipeworks, Swadlincote for 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay £185.84 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.