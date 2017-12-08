Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves have stolen tools and sports kit worth £400 from a van parked on a Uttoxeter street. They broke into the Ford Transit van, taking a bag of tools and a black Nike bag containing Adidas football kit.

Now Staffordshire police are appealing for help to catch the culprits.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We need your help to find those responsible for a theft from a van in Uttoxeter yesterday, December 7.

"Three men broke into the white Ford Transit van on Park Avenue at 11.15pm.

"The value of the stolen items is estimated at £400. One of the three men was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded top and white trainers. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

"The suspects were seen escaping in a burgundy estate car towards the A50.

"If you have any information that can help us catch the suspects, please contact 101 referring to incident 0867 of December 7."