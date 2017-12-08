Thieves have stolen tools and sports kit worth £400 from a van parked on a Uttoxeter street. They broke into the Ford Transit van, taking a bag of tools and a black Nike bag containing Adidas football kit.
Now Staffordshire police are appealing for help to catch the culprits.
A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We need your help to find those responsible for a theft from a van in Uttoxeter yesterday, December 7.
"Three men broke into the white Ford Transit van on Park Avenue at 11.15pm.
"The value of the stolen items is estimated at £400. One of the three men was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded top and white trainers. He was also carrying a black rucksack.
"The suspects were seen escaping in a burgundy estate car towards the A50.
"If you have any information that can help us catch the suspects, please contact 101 referring to incident 0867 of December 7."