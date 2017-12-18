A pair of thieves has been banned from a string of stores across South Derbyshire after a shoplifting spree.
Ian Albrighton and Lorraine Barks, both of Park Road, Overseal, targeted convenience stores, stealing mostly meat and cheese.
Albrighton stole a total of 16 times between July until October. As previously reported by the Burton Mail, Barks' offences took place in September and October.
Both have now been banned from at a number of stores after Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard that they were working together.
Albrighton admitted stealing:
£20 worth of meat from Tesco Express, Church Gresley, on July 23;
£50 worth of meat in Church Gresley on July 27;
£15.50 worth of chicken from Sainsbury’s Newhall, on September 3;
£146.39 worth of meat and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on September 17;
£56.40 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Midway, on September 26;
£38 worth of sweets, coffee and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on September 29; meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 1;
£72.40 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 7;
£50.90 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 23;
£14.80 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 29;
£40.10 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 24;
£48.80 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 28;
£58.15 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 13.
He was made the subject of a 16-week prison, sentence suspended for 12 months, because he was working with Barks and it was a large number of offences in short period of time.
He has also been ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation programme and is banned for 12 months from entering Iceland, The Pipeworks, Swadlincote; Sainsbury's High Street, Newhall; Sainsbury’s Glamorgan Way, Church Gresley, and Tesco Express Common Road, Church Gresley.
He was also ordered to pay compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.
Barks admitted stealing:
£80 worth of meat from Iceland, in The Pipeworks, Swadlincote, on October 8;
£146.39 worth of meat and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on September 17;
£56.40 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Midway, on September 26;
£38 worth of sweets, coffee and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on September 29;
Meat and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 23.
Barks was handed a 15-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, because she was working with Albrighton, they were planned offences, there was a spree of offending and she had twice failed to attend court.
As previously reported, she has also been ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation programme and is banned from Tesco, in Common Road, Church Gresley; Sainsburys, in Glamorgan Way, Swadlincote; and Iceland, in The Pipeworks, Swadlincote for 12 months.
She was ordered to pay £185.84 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.