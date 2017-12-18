The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pair of thieves has been banned from a string of stores across South Derbyshire after a shoplifting spree.

Ian Albrighton and Lorraine Barks, both of Park Road, Overseal, targeted convenience stores, stealing mostly meat and cheese.

Albrighton stole a total of 16 times between July until October. As previously reported by the Burton Mail, Barks' offences took place in September and October.

Both have now been banned from at a number of stores after Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard that they were working together.

Albrighton admitted stealing:

£20 worth of meat from Tesco Express, Church Gresley, on July 23;

£50 worth of meat in Church Gresley on July 27;

£15.50 worth of chicken from Sainsbury’s Newhall, on September 3;

£146.39 worth of meat and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on September 17;

£56.40 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Midway, on September 26;

£38 worth of sweets, coffee and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on September 29; meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 1;

£72.40 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 7;

£50.90 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 23;

£14.80 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 29;

£40.10 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 24;

£48.80 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 28;

£58.15 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 13.

He was made the subject of a 16-week prison, sentence suspended for 12 months, because he was working with Barks and it was a large number of offences in short period of time.

He has also been ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation programme and is banned for 12 months from entering Iceland, The Pipeworks, Swadlincote; Sainsbury's High Street, Newhall; Sainsbury’s Glamorgan Way, Church Gresley, and Tesco Express Common Road, Church Gresley.



He was also ordered to pay compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Barks admitted stealing:

£80 worth of meat from Iceland, in The Pipeworks, Swadlincote, on October 8;

£146.39 worth of meat and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on September 17;

£56.40 worth of meat from Sainsbury’s, Midway, on September 26;

£38 worth of sweets, coffee and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on September 29;

Meat and cheese from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on October 23.

Barks was handed a 15-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, because she was working with Albrighton, they were planned offences, there was a spree of offending and she had twice failed to attend court.

As previously reported, she has also been ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation programme and is banned from Tesco, in Common Road, Church Gresley; Sainsburys, in Glamorgan Way, Swadlincote; and Iceland, in The Pipeworks, Swadlincote for 12 months.



She was ordered to pay £185.84 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.