As children look forward to the half-term holidays, parents are left with the daunting task of finding something to do to keep them entertained.

With February half-term just around the corner in Derbyshire and Staffordshire next week, we have taken a look at what you can do with the kids in the area. We have come up with a list of options aimed at removing some of the hard work so that families can make the most of their time together.

Twycross Zoo is inviting little monkeys to join in the fun with its immersive school holiday club.

Zoo Club will be available from Mondays to Fridays to allow children to take advantage of activities while learning about its amazing and endangered animals.

With engaging animal-themed tasks and the chance to discover the zoo's 500 creatures, from great apes to creepy crawlies, Twycross Zoo bosses said they are giving children the opportunity to learn and play during the school holidays.

Twycross Zoo's discovery and learning team will lead all activities including cryptic trails around the zoo, enrichment toy-making for the animals, arts and crafts and even the chance to give health checks to some of the friendlier animals.

Zoo Club is for children aged eight to 14 and is available from £20 per person per day, or £85 per person per week.

More information is available here.

All the fun of the circus is heading to Burton Town Hall at 1.30pm on Thursday, February 22, when the all new, interactive, laughter-packed stage show Cartoon Circus Live arrives.

Organisers say it combines the comedy of pantomime with the thrill of the circus.

The 80-minute half term holiday show features some of Britain's funniest clowns, traditional slapstick comedy, magic, illusions, balancing, high flying diabolos, cartoon characters, plate spinning, an acrobatic human slinky, puppets, prizes and surprises. There is even a performing piranha.

All tickets cost £7 and are available from 01384 423496.

The popular Snapper Jaxx Kids' Club is returning to Coopers Square shopping centre, in Burton, from 11am to 4pm on Tuesday, February 20, with an Over the Rainbow theme.

Clara Colourpot and Sky will be leading children on a fantastical adventure of discovery and wonder as they go on a magical journey. Organisers said to expect story-telling, story creation, invisible painting, a bit of flying, the odd unicorn and the answer to the big question – what does live at the end of the rainbow?

Children are invited to attend the clubs for free.

Tiny pirates and mini princesses are set to descend on Alton Towers for some half-term fun.

The popular theme park is hosting a fun-packed week of pirate and princess action between Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 25, as part of the school holidays.

To mark the occasion, the venue will be transformed into a fully themed pirate and princess getaway.

Guests throughout the fortnight can enjoy a deep-sea discovery adventure, waterpark, live entertainment, treasure hunt, crazy golf and pirate and princess themed activities, said a spokesman for the the park.

Live entertainment will include three half-hour fun-filled pirate adventures which are full of treasure, heroic rescues and the chance for budding buccaneers to brush up on their skills in Captain Finn's Training Camp where youngsters will be taught all the skills needed to become a ferocious pirate, he said.

The package also includes lots of water adventure with tickets to the Alton Towers Waterpark where visitors can anchor down in Lagoona Bay, drift along on the Lazy River and, new for 2018, enjoy an interactive experience down Rush waterslide, choosing from a five funky light and music themes to enjoy as they slide down.

More information is available by visiting www.altontowers.com.

East Staffordshire Borough Council's DASH holiday activity programme is returning, with a host of courses to keep the children entertained, organisers have said.

Activities are available for children of all ages, from toddlers to teenagers, in both sport and arts sessions.

In addition, Children are being encouraged to take up swimming with a new incentive, which sees junior swims available for just £1 when buying a 10 junior swim card for £10. This discount of nearly 50 per cent is available until the end of February and includes February Half Term between February, 19 and 25.

Full details on programme is available at www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk/holiday-activities

Drayton Manor Park is offering tickets with a 50 per cent discount for people who book in advance.

Kicking off on Saturday, February 10, Drayton Manor Park will be hosting its Thomas and Friends February half term until Sunday, February 25, where visitors can experience Europe's only Thomas Land, the on-site zoo and selected family rides.

Tickets can be booked online here or via Drayton Manor Park's call centre on 0844 472 1950.

Conkers, in Moira, has already revealed its programme of events for the half-term break.

The National Forest attraction is hosting daily craft activities from 11am to 4pm and ranger activities, including bushcraft survival skills and pond dipping.

Half-term activities at Conkers include:

Saturday and Sunday, February 17 and 18 – Punch and Judy Puppet Show – 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Monday, February 19 – acrobat Ras King Bobo – 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Tuesday, February 20 – show to be confirmed

Wednesday, February 21 – Sublime Science – 11.30am and 2pm

Thursday, February 22 – Dippys Clown Show - 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Friday, February 23 – Trevor Hill's Animal Roadshow – between noon and 4pm

Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25 – Bubble Pop with bubble-making fun - 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Visitors will also get to explore 120 acres of forest, a 4D Cinema, indoor play, a 450 metre barefoot walk and CONKERCHOO train.

All activities are included in the price of the admission ticket. Tickets can be booked online by visiting www.visitconkers.co.uk or by calling 01283 216633.