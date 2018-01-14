The video will start in 8 Cancel

Christmas is well and truly over and many will be left feeling glum due to the cold and rain of winter - so what better time to start thinking about those much-needed warm summer breaks?

A chance to sit in the sunshine, with a warm breeze from the sea and a cool drink in your hand is the stuff that holiday dreams are made of at this time of year.

And there's no need to travel miles if you live in the Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire area either - as just down the road is East Midlands Airport.

It offers the means to escape as we contemplate the bitter rain and freezing nights ahead.

For those whose finances took a battering over Christmas and New Year, we have put together some of the best deals available at the moment from the Castle Donington airport.

The early bird catches the cut-price flight to somewhere warmer.

Jet2 has a few bargain flights under £50 from April:

Alicante from £45

Faro from £45

Majorca from £45

Malaga from £45

Girona from £46

Tui has got last-minute summer holiday deals from £158 per person:

Seven nights' bed and breakfast in Nerja, Spain, for £158 per person

Seven nights self-catering in Benidorm, Spain, for £175 per person

Seven nights self-catering in Benalmadena, Spain, for £176 per person

Ryanair one-way flight offers in January: *

Alicante £15.03

Malaga £15.03

Gran Canaria £15.03

Ibiza £15.03 (March)

Seville £15.03

Malta £15.03

Faro £20.04

Lanzarote £20.04

Fuerteventura £22.05

Tenerife South £27.07

*Prices on the site are quoted in dollars so may fluctuate

There is also a £20 cashback deal available to our readers via Quidco

The £20 bonus is for all users for bookings of £299 or more with TUI, Expedia , Bookings.com and Hotels.com.

New customers get an extra £10 off. You can sign up by clicking here.

East Midlands Airport has also revealed its top destinations for holiday-makers looking for a break.

The top destinations include (not in order):

The Canaries

The Balearic Islands

Cancun (Mexico)

Orlando in the US

Spain

Portugal

The Greek Islands and mainland Greece

Dublin

Amsterdam

Italy

Edinburgh