A third man from Burton has been charged with human trafficking and allegedly running a brothel as part of an investigation into a suspected prostitution ring.

Laszlo Balogh has been charged with conspiracy to traffic a person with a view to sexually exploiting them and controlling a brothel for the purpose of prostitution.

The 58-year-old, of Hawkins Lane, Burton, was due to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, April 26.

Two men have already appeared at court, charged with the same two crimes. Geza Horvath, 32, of Station Court, Burton, and Daniel Zemencsik, 27, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, will next appear at Derby Crown Court on May 17.

They were arrested when warrants were executed at Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, Violet Street, Normanton, and Station Court, Burton, on Tuesday, April 17.