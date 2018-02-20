Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just because someone is older than 65, it doesn't mean that all they want to do is garden and put their feet up.

A big survey of those past retirement age has found many are after more excitement in their lives.

Only 28 per cent were content with their sex lives, with 51 per cent complaining of a lack of action in the bedroom.

And it is not just the relative-youngsters who are not getting enough.

Of those aged over 80, 53 per cent wanted more sex, according to research conducted for charity Independent Age by Censuswide.

The poll also reveals over-65s are not shy when it comes to dating, with 30 per cent admitting having sex on a first date since turning 65, or saying they would at least consider it.

And one in 10 over-75s said they'd had multiple sexual partners since hitting 65.

When it comes to getting older, 16 per cent of over-65s believed sex got better with age, 43 per cent thought it did not change and 27 per cent thought it got worse as the years went by.

Sex was the most important part of a relationship for 16 per cent of men, but just three per cent of women.

If they had to think of a reason they would stop having sex, 47 per cent said it would be because of health concerns, while 17 per cent said it would be the lack of opportunity.

Sexual satisfaction among the over-65s was best in Belfast, where 44 per cent said they got enough, compared to Edinburgh, which was worst at 21 per cent.

Brighton was second in the satisfaction league, with 34 per cent of over-65s saying they got enough action, while in Newcastle upon Tyne, only 22 per cent were satisfied.

The most common ways for couples in their over-65s to meet were through mutual friends (24 per cent) and then through work (17 per cent).

But for those who had started a relationship in the last four years, 23 per cent of them had met online, while of those who had been in a relationship between four and 10 years, 34 per cent of them had met online.

When it comes to using protection, around nine per cent said they did not take any precautions against sexually transmitted infections when having sex with a new partner.

The over-65s valued friendship more than sex, with 70 per cent saying it was the most important element of a relationship.

A hug was the next most important thing (43 per cent), followed by romance (27 per cent), and sex (10 per cent).

Handing down their wisdom to the next generation, 29 per cent of over-65s thought having a romantic meal at home was the best way to celebrate Valentine's Day, followed by getting a gift for a loved one (28 per cent).

Just 11 per cent said sex was the best way to celebrate the big day.

An overwhelming majority of those polled – 92 per cent – believed that being in a relationship, sexual or otherwise, reduced loneliness.

Lucy Harmer, of Independent Age, said: "Age is no barrier to having a sex life, and a lot of older people are more sexually active than many people may think.

"Strong relationships are important in later life, and ideas about friendship, romance and intimacy may well change throughout life.

"Close relationships can offer emotional support, and can make a difference by staving off loneliness and giving you resilience and support to get through difficult patches in life.

"However, sex, dating and relationships can be complex, and that does not stop when we get older."

What is most important to you?

Friendship (70 per cent); Receiving a hug (44 per cent); Being in a romantic relationship (27 per cent); Sex (10 per cent); Romance (10 per cent); Nothing is important to me (9 per cent); Other (8 per cent); Kissing (5 per cent); Prefer not to say (1 per cent)

Do you feel you have enough sex?

Yes, definitely (28 per cent); No, not really (28 per cent); No, definitely not (23 per cent); Prefer not to say (21 per cent)

Have you had sex on a first date since turning 65?

Yes, I have had sex on a first date since turning 65, and I would again (4 per cent); Yes, I have had sex on a first date since turning 65 but I wouldn't do it again (1 per cent); No, I have never had sex on a first date since turning 65, but I would consider it (26 per cent); No, I would never have sex on a first date (62 per cent); Prefer not to say (7 per cent)

When you start having sex with a new partner, what precautions do you take to avoid STIs? (Tick all that apply)

I wouldn't start having sex with a new partner (42 per cent); Use a condom when having sex (34 per cent); Wash before and after intercourse (11 per cent); I don't take any precautions (9 per cent); Prefer not to say (8 per cent); Avoid intercourse or oral sex and enjoy sexual relations in other ways (4 per cent); Avoid sharing towels or underwear (2 per cent); Other (2 per cent); Get tested at sexual health clinic (2 per cent)

As you get older, do you think sex: Gets better (16 per cent); Stays the same (44 per cent); Gets worse (27 per cent); Prefer not to say (13 per cent)

How did you meet your current, or if single, your most recent romantic partner?

Through friends (25 per cent); At work (17 per cent); When out and about, e.g. in a park, at the museum or in a pub (16 per cent); Other (12 per cent); Through a shared hobby (7 per cent); Prefer not to say (7 per cent); Online (5 per cent); I have never had a romantic partner (4 per cent); On holiday (4 per cent); Through a dating service or event (3 per cent)

If you had to stop having sex, what do you think the reasons would be? (Tick all that apply)

Health (yours or your partner's) (47 per cent); Lack of sex drive (37 per cent); Relationship breakdown or death of partner (28 per cent); Age (21 per cent); Mobility (19 per cent); Lack of opportunity (17 per cent); I can't think of any reasons why I would stop having sex (7 per cent); Prefer not to say (6 per cent); Worry about having sex or only doing it because you feel you have to (5 per cent); Other (3 per cent)