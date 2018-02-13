The video will start in 8 Cancel

A-level students at Uttoxeter's only high school are making "below average" progress, according to school league tables.

Last week, the Uttoxeter Advertiser reported Thomas Alleyne's High School was ranked second in the borough for pupil progress at GCSE.

But the tables show students at the Dove Bank school are not progressing as well at A-Level.

Head teacher Julie Rudge said the school's sixth form was still producing pupils who go on to great things.

She said: "Our sixth form students have secured examination results which have enabled them to pursue their desired post-18 options.

"The majority of our learners chose to apply to university and we are pleased to share that, due to the examination results gained in 2017, 22 per cent of our university applicants are now studying at prestigious Russell Group universities.

"This includes Alfie Holmes, who is currently studying maths at Oxford University.

"Students who elected to pursue apprenticeships have secured valuable places in companies such as AstraZeneca, Total IT Solutions, Ernst and Young and Rolls-Royce."

The government data rated Alleyne's' progress score at -0.14.

This is compared to scores of -0.22 at JCB Academy, in Rocester, and -0.09 at Painsley Catholic College, the Cheadle sixth form that teaches scores of Uttoxeter teenagers.

The best state-funded school for pupil progress was The Rural Enterprise Academy, which had a "well above average" score of 0.35. However, only six pupils took their A Levels at the Penkridge school.

The 127 students who took their A Levels at Alleyne's last year got an average grade of C. That is in line with the national and county-wide average for state-funded schools.

Painsley's average grade for 162 students was the same, while JCB Academy's 60 students averaged a D.

Meanwhile, private school Denstone College excelled in the league tables.

Its pupils scored the highest average grade in Staffordshire - B - and the College Road sixth form scored the third-best progress mark - 0.18.

Last week, the Uttoxeter Advertiser reported Alleyne's scored 0.13 for pupil progress at GCSE.

The national average is -0.03 and only one school, Abbot Beyne School, in Burton, scored better in East Staffordshire.