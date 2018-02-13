The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidaymakers looking to jet off from East Midlands Airport this year can now add Egypt to their must-see list of destinations.

Thomas Cook Airlines is set to launch a direct service to Hurghada, a beach resort town which stretches for 25 miles along the Red Sea coast.

There have been no direct flights from the Castle Donington airport to Egypt since April 2016.

In November 2015, the Foreign Office banned UK airlines from flying to the popular holiday resort of Sharm el Sheikh after 224 passengers and crew were killed in a bomb attack on a plane which had been placed on board at the town's airport.

With a journey time of five hours and 15 minutes, the new flight will operate weekly on Fridays until Friday, April 27.

There are no summer flights but services will restart in November, when it it will increase to twice a week.

Flight prices start at £259 for a seven-night return in economy class, while package holidays start at £609 per person, based on two adults sharing in a four-star hotel.

Henry Sunley, commercial director at Thomas Cook Airlines, said: "We are thrilled to add flights from East Midlands Airport to Hurghada this winter season.

"Across the UK we have increased our seat capacity by 14 per cent to Egypt this year, flying to both Hurghada and Marsa Alam."

Speaking to our sister title the Nottingham Post, Heidi Barlow, head of marketing at East Midlands Airport, added: "It's great news that we can offer passengers the opportunity to return to Egypt, where winter sunshine and warmth is guaranteed.

"Passengers tell us they want more routes and a wider selection of destinations all year round, and so we're proud to be able to deliver this."

Thomas Cook Airlines carries 400,000 customers to and from East Midlands Airport to 18 European destinations each year, and has two A321 aircraft based permanently at the airport.