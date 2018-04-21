The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 23-year-old Newhall man has admitted attacking a man in Swadlincote Health Centre.

Thomas Hill, of Park Road, Newhall, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit assaulting a man at the Health Centre, in Civic Way, on January 13.

Hill was made the subject of a two-year restraining order. He has also been fined £246 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Other criminals to appear in court included:

Leon Wilson, 33, of Shobnall Road, Burton.

Admitted stealing six bottles of Jack Daniels Whiskey worth £180 from Sainsbury’s, Derby, on March 17.

Jailed for eight weeks due to his "flagrant disregard for people and their property" and his previous record for similar offences. He is also a serving prisoner.

Ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Shanil Heer, 26, of Tower Street, Derby.

Admitted stealing a Polaroid Zip mobile photo printer; a Fujifilm instax mini 70 instant camera and two Beurer sports watches, worth £319.87 belonging to Boots, Burton, on January 13.

Made the subject of a three-month community order with a 12-week curfew.

Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Cain Reid, 28, of Alexandra Road, Swadlincote.

Admitted breaching a non-molestation order by repeatedly phoning a woman and leaving her two voicemails in Derby on Christmas Day.

Made the subject of a 12-month community order with a 13-week curfew and a two-year restraining order.

Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Mitchel Cleaver, 18, of Morleys Hill, Burton.

Admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a PCSO in Burton on December 5.

Fined £362 and ordered to pay £310 court costs and a £36 victim surcharge.

Luke Brown, 24, of Princes Avenue, Linton.

Admitted damaging windows worth £500 belonging to South Derbyshire District Council in Swadlincote on October 30.

Made the subject of a restraining order until further notice.

Fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs, £500 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.