Jobseekers and young people with career ambitions are being offered the perfect chance to take crucial steps onto the workplace ladder at the annual Swadlincote jobs and skills fair.

Thousands of jobs will be on offer, plus advice and guidance on landing new career opportunities, at the Green Bank Leisure Centre in Civic Way on Thursday, April 26.

A number of high-profile employers are looking for potential new blood to hire, including Burton Albion Community Trust, East Midlands Airport and Hilton at St George's Park.

Schools and students will be welcomed through the doors from 9am until 11am to get an early insight into what their future job aspirations may be.

The rest of the event, which is free to attend, will be open to the public between 11am and 1pm, with no booking required - jobseekers are invited to simply bring along several copies of their CVs.

The day's events will include a number of interactive activities encouraging people to 'give them a go', from cupcake decorating, construction-based roof joinery puzzles to an augmented reality motor vehicle maintenance session.

A number of experts will be available to speak about apprenticeships and how to set up a business for all the budding entrepreneurs who attend.

The event has been organised by the Department for Work and Pensions, Burton and South Derbyshire College and South Derbyshire District Council.

Councillor Hilary Coyle, the leader of South Derbyshire District Council, said: "The event is a great way for local people to be inspired and explore what opportunities are available in the area.

"As well as offering them a platform to test their skills and see which roles would suit them, it is a chance to network and connect with a range of employers offering a large number of jobs.

"We would urge jobseekers to head to the event and bring several copies of their CV along with them and be prepared to apply for jobs on the spot."

Other major employers set to attend include Active Fleet Solutions, GI Group, Mediline Nurses and Carers, Musk Engineering, Plastic Omnium, The Keystone Group, Top Hat Industries, Two Twenty Staircases and UPS.

Support services will also be on site with experts in employment from CT Skills, Derby College, Juniper, Keith Cook Training, South Derbyshire Business Advice Service and South Derbyshire District Council Housing.

Any schools wishing to sign up to the event should email economic.development@south-derbys.gov.uk .

For any business or organisations seeking to sign up to exhibit at the fair, the recommended contact is southstaffs.employerengagementteam@dwp.gsi.gov.uk .