A dramatic road accident has this morning seen three cars collide at a busy junction.

A black Land Rover Discovery, a black Audi A3 and a silver Land Rover Defender were involved in the crash.

It took place at the crossroads known as "Five Lanes End", which links the A515 and B5017 just outside Draycott in the Clay.

Police were called to the scene at 7.20am this morning, February 2, and had to direct traffic due to the road being blocked.

Paramedics also attended, but it is thought no serious injuries were sustained.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We contacted the highways department because there was quite a bit of debris and oil in the road. All three vehicles were damaged.

"The Audi remained on the grass verge by the side of the road for recovery at a later date, while the other two vehicles were recovered. The road is now clear."