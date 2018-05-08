The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three men charged in connection with a £5,000 robbery of a man outside a Hilton hotel have appeared in court.

Eessa Samuel, 24, of Tennis Court Drive, and Mutana Doughman, 25, of Guestwick Green, both in Leicester, are accused of conspiracy to rob outside the Hilton House Hotel on September 28 last year.

A third defendant, Azim Parkar, 39, of Bristol Avenue, also in Leicester, has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to the alleged robbery.

Samuel has also been charged with a separate offence of possessing a firearm on a later date.

None of the three men were asked to enter pleas when they appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court and their case was sent to Derby Crown Court where they are next scheduled to appear on June 1.

District Judge Andrew Meachin remanded all three men in custody.