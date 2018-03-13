The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three more Uttoxeter Pyramid schools have broken away from county council control to join the town's growing academy trust.

Oldfields Hall Middle School, in Uttoxeter, All Saints First School, in Church Leigh, and Hutchinson Memorial First School, in Checkley, are now part of the Uttoxeter Learning Trust (ULT).

They join existing ULT members Thomas Alleyne's High School, Windsor Park Middle School and Picknalls First School, all in Uttoxeter.

Ryecroft Middle School, in Rocester, will also join from April.

The move means the schools are no longer run by Staffordshire County Council, but by ULT's board of trustees.

They will share facilities, staff, extra-curricular activities, training and best practice, as well as moderating each other's work.

And joint tendering for school services will save money as schools across the country anticipate real-terms budget cuts in the coming years.

ULT chief executive officer Mike Osborne-Town said: "When Ryecroft joins in April, we will have all three Uttoxeter middle schools in a formal partnership with the high school, plus several of the first schools.

"This has to be a tremendous advantage for Uttoxeter children who are going through the local school system.

"We’ve got seven great headteachers. There’s a real buzz now.

"Uttoxeter is an exciting place educationally. We’re also saving money though joint tendering for school services."

The money saved by the move will help the schools deal with the rising cost of education.

Last year, Mr Osborne-Town said he felt a proposed new school funding formula, which sees money come from the Government, would not be sufficient to meet that cost.

The formula proposed increased budgets for all the area's schools between now and 2020.

Alleyne's had the biggest increase - 4.5 per cent - but Mr Osborne-Town said costs were expected to rise eight per cent in that period.

Whats the head teachers had to say about joining ULT

Oldfields head teacher Carl Gliddon said: "Schools in the Uttoxeter Pyramid have been working effectively together for a number of years.

"The establishment of the ULT is for me a natural extension of the well-established Pyramid work.

"I think the ULT allows educators to look at the whole educational experience that is provided for children and young people in Uttoxeter.

"It also positions us well to ensure that our three-year-olds progress on to be successful, confident 18-year-olds able to realise their potential and enjoy their adult lives. I believe it's an exciting time for education in the Uttoxeter area."

Hutchinson Memorial head teacher Paula Snee said: "We are delighted to have joined the ULT.

"We were involved in the formation of the ULT from the very beginning and totally committed to working collaboratively with our partner schools.

"We have already seen the benefits from the sharing of staff expertise and resources between the schools and the financial benefits that can be gained from collective purchasing and economies of scale.

"We look forward to contributing to the success of the ULT, which, with its strong community ethos, has the strategy and vision to provide the very best of educational opportunities for all its pupils."

All Saints head teacher Andrea Kenny said: "We have worked closely with other Uttoxeter schools for a number of years and the governors and staff feel this will provide a seamless educational journey for the children in Uttoxeter.

"The close working of the schools in the ULT means that we can share training, staff expertise and support each other to continue to provide the excellent standards and progress for each child in our schools.

"In addition, we are saving money by joint tendering for school resources and services. It is exciting to be part of a growing MAT and serving our community."