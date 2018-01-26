Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartless thieves stole a charity box and staff tips during raids on three village pubs within a seven-mile radius in one night.

Staffordshire Police had reports of break-ins from The Red Lion, in Duffield Lane, Newborough, The Swan Inn, in Main Road, Draycott in the Clay, and The Cock Inn, in Hanbury Hill, Hanbury, which all took place overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, January 24 and 25.

The first reported was The Red Lion at 5.50am on Thursday. CCTV had shown two people breaking a window next to the fire exit door, before reaching through to open the door at 3.07am.

They are seen crawling on the floor to avoid triggering the alarm and stealing a cigarette machine, staff tips and a charity box for the Air Ambulance.

One of the burglars is described as a white male wearing a beanie hat, black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms. Both left through the fire exit. The police incident number is 63 of January 25.

The second reported was at The Swan Inn, which happened sometime between midnight and 9.38am when it was reported.

The burglars got in through a skylight on a first-floor extension and unsuccessfully attempted to steal the till. Damage was caused to the till and the burglars are believed to have taken its key. The police incident number is 154 of January 25.

Nothing is believed to have been taken in the burglary at The Cock Inn. It was reported to police at 9.51am and is believed to have happened between 11pm on Wednesday and 2am on Thursday.

They broke in through a window and the police incident number is 161 of January 25.

Anyone with information on any of the burglaries is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101 with the incident number.