The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families looking to get into major attractions across the country, including Alton Towers, could grab themselves a bargain.

Merlin Entertainments, the parent company of Alton Towers, is offering annual passes for as little as £109.

Reduced from £139, the passes give families 52 weeks of days out at its attractions across the UK.

The premium Merlin Annual Pass has been reduced from £189 per person to £139.

As well as Towers, The passes include access to Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Legoland Windsor Resort, Thorpe Park Resort and The London Eye.

(Image: Alton Towers Resort)

A spokesman for Merlin Entertainments said: "This is the best price for 2018 and an amazing offer that nobody should miss out on.

"At an average cost of £13 per visit, the Merlin Annual Pass is one of the best value leisure tickets on the market.

"It opens the door to 32 magical worlds across the UK, so wherever you live, you're guaranteed to have the ultimate passport to fun.

"And there's more - this is the year to make the magic happen as Merlin welcomes some exciting new additions for 2018.

"Alton Towers Resort will launch its brand new attraction, Wicker Man, the world's first rollercoaster experience fusing wood and fire, and Chessington World of Adventures Resort will welcome a family of four endangered Amur Tigers, as part of its much anticipated log flume, Land of the Tiger."

The New Year sale will end at midnight on February 12 and the the Merlin Annual Pass is available by visiting www.merlinannualpass.co.uk.

Merlin Entertainments PLC operates more than 115 attractions, 15 hotels and six holiday villages in 25 countries and across four continents.