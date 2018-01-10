Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Burton-born Benjamin Walker set out to write his first novel, The Fireman, he never expected it to attract attention from some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

The book, inspired by real-life events, tells the tale of one man's rags to riches story as he battles through his career and personal life.

The book has been completed, although not yet been published. The story has been submitted to critics and editors alike who have all shown interest, with some sending copies to top screen writers.

He said the tale had proven to be so popular industry professionals were showing an interest in turning the book into a film.

Mr Walker said: "Given that the story is rooted in true events, with supplementary accounts from people who were there at the time, and that there are action scenes and dramatic rescues that more than lend themselves to the screen, there has been quite a sizzle in the TV and film industries with copious interest in adapting this."

TV star Jeany Spark, who appeared in Wallander, Black Mirror and Man Down, is said to have read through the tale with a view of taking on the role of the female lead character. It has also been alleged that Burton star Paddy Considine has received a copy of the book.

While there are rumours that the likes of Tom Hardy and Gerald Butler have shown interest in the title role, Benjamin said he could not confirm or deny these.

Speaking of the possibility of having Tom Hardy star in the film, Mr Walker said: "I'd like him to take the lead character. He's got so much depth in the roles he plays.

"He can really do the character justice and really show the emotion needed for the role."

Mr Walker, a former fireman based in Newcastle, has previously penned three best-selling safety and instructional books for firefighters, called Fire Dynamics for Firefighters, Reading Fire and Fighting Fire.

The books are used across the UK to train new firefighters and in 53 other countries around the world.

If the book does become a film, vital scenes are likely to be filmed in Burton, including at the Leopard Inn, where Mr Walker's friend used to be the landlord and other sites around the town, including Burton Railway Station.

Mr Walker added: "Like so many other aspects of this book, events in Burton actually happened, and should readers call in at The Sump on a weekend evening, they may well be able to meet the real character and hear the story over a pint, prior to the book's release.

"Hopefully the film will put Burton back on the map as a town where the barrels are made of wood, and the men made of steel. Unlike most places where it's the other way round."

Other key locations in the book include Newcastle, where Mr Walker worked as a fireman for a number of years, HMP Durham, Central London, Buenos Aires and northern Argentina.

Anyone interested in following the progress of the book can do so by visiting the Facebook group .

Who is Tom Hardy?

Tom Hardy is an English actor and producer. He has starred in top Hollywood films including Legend, The Revenant, Batman: The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk.

More recently, he has taken on a lead role in Peaky Blinders as Alfie.

He currently has a total of seven prestigious awards in his trophy closet and has been nominated for 36 more.

In 2015, he was named one of GQ magazine's 50 best dressed British men in 2015.

When he starred in the film Bronson, a film documenting the life of Britain's most notorious prisoner, Charles Bronson, Hardy visited him in prison several times and the two became good friends. After the film's release, Bronson stated he believed Hardy was the only person who could play him.