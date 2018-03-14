The video will start in 8 Cancel

A construction firm boss has described thugs who used a skeleton key to steal £2,000 of gear from his van as "the scum of the earth."

Terry Smith says the offenders used a special filed-down key capable of opening multiple locks to target the vehicle at 1.30am this morning.

A valuable laser level device and a petrol-fuelled steel cutter were stolen from the TI Smith van.

It was parked at the home of his son and business partner, Hamish, in Ticknall Road, Hartshorne.

Mr Smith Snr said: "These people really are the scum of the earth. They clearly don't give a damn about the effect their actions have on businesses.

"It's the second time this has happened to us - the van was broken into as one of a spate of break-ins about 12 months ago.

"We're now going to have to replace everything that was taken, which takes a lot of time and effort to sort out.

"I don't hold out much hope of them being brought to book - we don't know what evidence they may have left at the scene.

"My son heard them breaking in and went out to confront them, but they drove off. It's so frustrating.

(Image: Getty)

"Hamish puts thick chains around all the gear, but they've used bolt cutters to break through them."

Mr Smith Jnr said: "This is what it's come to - you just can't leave anything in your van anymore.

"These people are scum, riding around in the early hours of the morning breaking into vans.

"I understand they were trying to break into another van in Willington when the police were at the scene of the crime here."

The Smiths, whose business is based in Bretby, say the offence took place in the early hours of this morning, March 14.

Derbyshire Police have been contacted to provide a comment and official details about the break-in, as well as the alleged break-in attempt in Willington.