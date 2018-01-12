The video will start in 8 Cancel

Temporary traffic lights which have been causing major delays in Willington have been removed thanks to the intervention of a resident.

The unnamed man made Derbyshire County Council aware of the long queues and severe disruption caused by the roadworks near St Michael's Church, in Church Close, earlier this week.

The resident said he had "assured" the council the traffic lights were causing such long delays and were not needed. He asked that the council send out a roads inspector to assess the situation.

He said highways bosses had informed him that the road would soon be cleared and the lights removed while roadworks continue between Willington and the A50, bringing relief to motorists in the village. Many people also use the route through the village to get to Swadlincote.

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said after speaking with the resident: "We've asked the contractor to fill in the hole and move the traffic lights until the road closure on Etwall Road is finished.

"The contractor had not applied to have traffic lights."

The temporary lights were removed on Wednesday, January 10.