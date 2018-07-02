Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The next phase of a scheme to improve traffic flow, safety and the attractiveness of an East Staffordshire village has now started.

The £450,000 Better Barton project has been drawn up by Barton under Needwood Parish Council and Staffordshire County Council. It is being delivered in three phases and will commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Phase two of the project began on Wednesday, June 27, and includes the installation of new kerbs, paving and road resurfacing in the area around St James' Square.

The project will also see new timber bollards installed along the length of Main Street within the square, a reduction in road width and raised surfaces to reduce traffic speed, new street lights, plant boxes and benches.

Phase one saw a new mini-island created in Main Street at the junction with Efflinch Lane, the road layout altered, footpaths widened and new signs installed.

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport Helen Fisher said: "The Better Barton project was drawn up with the parish council and the community input has been invaluable in ensuring this is the right scheme for the village.

"We are pleased with the way the scheme has turned out. It will not only help improve road safety and traffic flow but will also improve the gateway into the village.

"Barton under Needwood is a busy village and the improvements being made will all help to provide a more welcoming visitor experience and help reduce congestion.

"It's a great example of what can be achieved when local communities and other partners come together."

The money for the scheme has been made available from developers building new homes in Efflinch Lane. The work will be delivered in three phases:

Phase 1

This has already started and includes improving the seven outer gateways into Barton. Traffic calming solutions will be introduced in Station Road, Main Street, Efflinch Lane, Forest Road, Dunstall Road, Dogshead Lane and Bar Lane.

There will also be a mini-roundabout at the junction between Efflinch Lane, Station Road and Main Street.

Phase 2

Traffic calming, safety measures and refurbishment are being introduced at Thomas Russell Infants School.

This includes traffic calming and refurbishment in the area between Dunstall Road and Church Lane, near to the Shoulder of Mutton pub, which is historically known as The Square.

Phase 3

Traffic calming and refurbishment of Main Street between Efflinch Lane and Wales Lane.

The entire project should be completed by the end of August.