Rail users have been warned of severe delays after a train broke down on the track between Willington and Derby - hitting some journeys through Burton.

Commuters have been warned they could be delayed by up to an hour and some services on CrossCountry northbound between Birmingham New Street and Derby, which runs through Burton, have been cancelled.

Some stations between Birmingham and Nottingham will not be served, which could include Burton, so anyone planning to travel by train is urged to get in touch with Cross Country Trains.

The train operator has said tickets for any cancelled or delayed journeys will be accepted on East Midlands Trains services.

One passenger tweeted about the incident at 2.46 pm after she said she had been waiting an hour at Burton railway station for a train to Nottingham.

The delays follow further problems between Water Orton and Wilnecote, near Tamworth following a points failure.

Meanwhile, delays of up to 30 minutes have been reported on East Midlands Trains between Nottingham and Worksop following an earlier incident involving a trespasser on the track.