The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Christmas wish came true for a transplant patient who shed the pounds by getting on his bike.

Nick Done, 45, was diagnosed with kidney failure in 1990, aged just 17, and has undergone two kidney transplants.

Today the father of three is fitter than he has ever been after signing up to JCB's Bike2Work initiative.

The scheme sees him cycle 14 miles to and from work each day using a bike he bought under the employee benefits scheme.

Technical administrator Nick, of Rugeley, works at generator manufacturer JCB Power Systems in Hixon.

He said: "The Bike2Work scheme has literally changed my life. I am so much fitter now and my blood pressure has come down significantly which can only be good for my health issues.

"There were a few Christmases before my transplant when my health took a critical turn so I am really glad to be feeling fitter and healthier than ever.

"I don’t take anything for granted and enjoy every single day that I spend with my wonderful wife and three amazing kids.

"My kidney donor essentially saved my life and I owe it to them as well as to my family to do what I can to stay fit and healthy."

The Government-led Bike2Work initiative is administered through employers and aims to make cycling to work cost-effective by offering tax savings on bikes and equipment.

When Nick was diagnosed with kidney failure, he was put on three four-hour sessions of dialysis a week in order to keep him alive.

After a year he underwent a transplant but his body rejected the donor organ and he had to wait a further eight years for a second kidney transplant, which was a success.

Nick is married to Kathryn and has three children, Tom, 20, Caitlyn, 16 and Evelyn, 13.