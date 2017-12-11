The video will start in 8 Cancel

Inbound and outbound flights at East Midlands Airport were delayed after the runway was closed for five hours due to snowfall.

The runway was closed at 9am until around 2.30pm yesterday following an inspection

The initial tweet from East Midlands Airport read: "The current snowfall has caused disruption to airport operations.

"The runway has been temp closed until 4pm when a further inspection will take place.

"A number of outbound and inbound flights have been delayed. Please check with your airline before travelling to the airport."

All Flybe and Aurigny flights due to land or depart from the airport yesterday were also cancelled.

Anyone travelling in or out of East Midlands Airport today, Monday, December 11, should check with their airline for departing.

A spokesman for the airport said: "East Midlands Airport runway was declared open at 2.36pm. Our focus is now on getting all remaining scheduled flights off the ground.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and we thank passengers for their patience.

There have also been delays to flights to and from Birmingham Airport.

The advice for passengers is to check the status of flights or contact the airline before travelling.

(Image: Jodie Caine)

Dozens of flights are also showing as cancelled at Heathrow - with the airport saying the disruption is "due to crew and aircraft being out of position".

British Airways says it has reduced its flight schedule from Heathrow due to the forecast of continued bad weather.

Passengers are being advised to check the flight status before they travel to the airport.

Seven flights have been cancelled at Edinburgh airport, while Manchester airport has 13 departures listed as cancelled.

National Rail says poor weather conditions are affecting travel across England and Wales. Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Great Western, and Virgin Trains will all be affected, while East Midlands Trains customers are being advised to check their trains are running before setting off.