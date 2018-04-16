Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fierce row has broken out between residents in Stretton and Staffordshire Police over travellers who have been living on playing fields.

On Tuesday evening last week, several caravans arrived at Hillfield Playing Fields in the village, alarming residents who quickly called police to report the issue.

Almost one week on, it seems that nobody has been able to move the travellers, who are still living at the fields.

Parents were left stuck after the new arrivals at the playing fields meant their children were unable to go down to the park with friends during the school holidays.

Representatives from Stretton Parish Council say they have asked police to use their powers to move them on but officers have said they are unable to do so at the moment.

The force did add that extra officers are patrolling the area to help residents feel safer.

Stretton Parish Council owns the land but the parish clerk, Amanda Smith, claims Staffordshire Police have said a Section 61 order, which could force the travellers to move on, would not be used, as they were only staying for a few days.

In a letter to the police, she said: "Following days of trying to get police assistance to move on a small group of travellers it is clear that the police in East Staffordshire are not representative of the people and groups that they are employed to serve and protect.

"The travellers broke into a securely-locked car park area of a playing field at Hillfield Lane, Stretton, on Tuesday 10 April 2018. There is evidence of the break in on the CCTV of the car park which has been given to and viewed by the policing team at Burton.

"The Parish Council has been asking East Staffordshire Police to use Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to remove the group. This is legislative power that the police can use without the landowner having to apply for a civil court order – taking time and expense."

Officers from Staffordshire Police say they are working to make sure members of the local community stay safe and are reassured.

A spokesman said: "A full investigation into this matter is currently under way, and we are supporting East Staffordshire Borough Council where we can.

"When we have been notified of a traveller encampment, we will attend to carry out enquiries regarding their visit and support the landowners whilst the situation is resolved.

"We continue to patrol the site regularly, and a strategy is in place to provide reassurance to the local community."

Burton's MP has also confirmed he has spoken to residents about the issue and is working closely with police to see that the issue is dealt with swiftly and without much disruption for local people.

Andrew Griffiths said: "I have been contacted by some local residents in Stretton concerned about travellers on Hillfield car park. After speaking to Staffordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Ellis, he assured me that the police are working to move on the travellers as soon as possible and the Chief Superintendent has now been assigned to the case."

Meanwhile, Matthew Ellis said: "I have spoken to Andrew Griffiths at length today and also spoken to the force at length and I am entirely satisfied with what the force are doing.

"They are also stepping up patrols in the area while necessary agreements are made."