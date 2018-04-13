Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers who have taken over a children's area in Stretton are preventing local youngsters from playing - and could now face a court order for eviction.

Stretton Parish Council says it is doing everything in its powers to remove travellers from the children's play area in the village, and will consider a civil court order to remove them "as a last resort."

Travellers' caravans were spotted at the Hillfield Playing Fields at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, April 10 on land owned by the parish council.

Amanda Smith, clerk at the parish council, said: "We are aware of travellers that have settled in the village. We are working to try and get them removed.

"The kids are still on holiday and they can't go down to the fields and play. It's half-term and parents want to know their kids can go out to play and be safe.

"We are urging the police to use their Section 61 powers to remove them but we may have to get a court order, which will take more time and will cost us public money. That is our last resort."

One resident sent photographs to the Burton Mail she took when she was walking her dog yesterday morning.

Staffordshire Police has confirmed officers are keeping an eye on the situation, but said they were unable to intervene in a civil matter.