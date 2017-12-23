Two men have admitted trespassing in two cases at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.
Trespassing
Aaron James, 20, of Alexandra Road, Swadlincote, admitted entering Stanhope Road construction site as a trespasser on June 3 and stealing copper piping and wiring worth £20.
He has been made the subject of a six-week community order with a six-week curfew. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.
Trespasser
Cain Reid, 27, of Alexandra Road, Swadlincote, admitted entering Stanhope Road construction site as a trespasser on June 3 and stealing copper piping and wiring worth £20. He also admitted possession of wire cutters and a wrench for use in connection with burglary.
He has been made the subject of an eight-week community order with an eight-week curfew. He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.
Criminal damage
A man admitted criminal damage. Harley Hall, 25, of Carver Road, Burton, admitted intentionally damaging a door belonging to Trent and Dove Housing, in Burton, on October 13.
He has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge. He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.
Driving offences
A man has been found guilty of driving offences. Benjamin Bradshaw, 26, of Stoneleigh Close, Hartshill, Nuneaton, has been found guilty of driving a Vauxhall in High Street, Swadlincote, on May 27 otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without insurance and without an MoT certificate.
He has been fined £770 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £77 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.
Without insurance
A man has admitted driving without insurance. Conor Hollis, 19, of Woodville Road, Hartshorne, admitted driving a Vauxhall in Salford Way, Church Gresley, on June 22, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.
He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with seven points.