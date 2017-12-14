Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been pouring in for a well-known former parish councillor who worked to keep the Castle Gresley area clean and tidy until he was 92.

Albert Worthington was born on July 11, 1923, in Burton, to a humble family. After finishing school, he started his first job at Cadley Hill Pit and stayed there for much of his working life before taking early retirement and vowing to improve his local area by becoming a parish councillor.

Family members say local residents had looked up to Albert for the dedication and kindness he showed to everyone he came across.

He died, aged 94, from a short illness on November 20, just months after the death of his wife, Alma.

Daughter Ann Croft said of her father, who lived in the village: "He carried on working until he was 92. He loved working as a lengthsman around Castle Gresley and took great pride in the area.

"He was well known in the area, mainly because he always went above and beyond his call of duty.

"That's what sort of man my dad was. He worked very hard, but he always enjoyed what he did. He used to deliver newspapers around the area and I remember when I was a girl people would always say thank-you to him, and they knew he would always get their papers to them. He would go out whatever the weather to get them to people. He did all that out of kindness."

After taking early retirement from the pit at 60, Albert served as a parish councillor for eight years as well as taking on the role of lengthsman throughout the village, responsible for picking up litter and ensuring public areas were kept neat and tidy.

To mark his retirement from his role in 2015, Castle Gresley Parish Council decided to name his favourite bench after him. When working to clean up the area, Albert could often be found sitting on the bench, outside shops in Linton Road, when he needed a rest.

The bench was given a facelift and had a plaque placed on it in recognition of his work in the village.

After villagers heard about his death on social media, dozens of people paid their respects, leaving flowers and cards on the bench.

(Image: Shiela Rostata)

Mrs Croft said she had been sorting through her father's possessions and reminiscing on his love for music.

She said: "I have been sorting through boxes of his things and found countless records and audio tapes.

"Music was his passion. He used to sit in his office and record Songs of Praise every week, and then he would listen to them on repeat until the next Sunday.

"He loved listening to music, especially hymns and classic songs from Disney films. One of his favourite songs was Whistle While You Work from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and we are going to have it played at the funeral."

The family say they are taking comfort that Albert has now been reunited with his wife, Alma, who had died earlier this year.

The couple had been married for 72 years and shared five children, 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.

Sheila Jackson, who served with Albert on Castle Gresley Parish Council, said: "He was so well known in the community and well liked in the community. For a lot of years he worked for the parish, he really cared for the community.

"I remember once he fell over about five year ago and broke his hip. It was only eight weeks or so and he was back out again helping people, we don’t think his hip really repaired until he was 90 or so!

"He was very caring, very kind and thoughtful, he never forgot my birthday. If I was late getting up in the morning, he would be round knocking on my door and waking me up.

"He really was a little treasure, small in stature but with a big heart. The amount of flowers around his bench on Linton Road show what he meant to the community."

Meanwhile, fellow Castle Gresley resident Brian Storer, added: "He was such a wonderful chap, just simply outstanding the work he did for the whole village.

"It’s only been a few years since he stopped doing bits around the place, he used to go around with a small bag and pick up all the rubbish.

"I think he only stopped because they made him! I really do miss him around the place though, he was a lovely chap.”

Albert's funeral will take place at the Methodist Church in Church Gresley on Friday, December 15 at noon. The service is open to anyone who might have known Albert and wishes to pay their respects.

There will be no wake, but the family have said anybody who wishes to remember Albert and raise a pint to him is more than welcome.

Flowers are welcome from anyone who knew him.