A truck driver has been fined for ignoring the weight limit on Swarkestone Bridge.

Gary Redgewell appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit driving a DAF on Swarkestone Bridge, parts of which date back to the 13th century, exceeding the 3.5 tonne weight limit, on August 18.

Redgewell, 57, of Laburnum Drive, Corringham, Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, has been fined £150 and ordered to pay £115 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Other cases dealt with in the court include:

David Myatt , 41, of Stafford Road, Huntington, Cannock, admitted driving a Scania truck on Buckford Lane bridge in Findern, exceeding the three-tonne weight limit, on August 18.

He has been fined £133 and ordered to pay £115 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Hollie Barrett , 31, of Hartshill Road, Hartshorne, admitted driving a blue Peugeot in Willington Road, Repton, on August 14, with 205 micrograms of the drug benzoylecgonine in her blood. She also admitted driving without due care and attention.

She has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with a six-week curfew. She was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. She has been banned from driving for 24 months.

Emily Thomas , 24, of Brunt Lane, Woodville, admitted driving a vehicle in Meakin Drive, Swadlincote, on September 2, with 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She has been made the subject of a community order with 80 hours unpaid work. She has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. She has been banned from driving for 26 months.

Dean Clarke , 48, of Newman Drive, Branston, admitted assaulting a woman and a man in Burton on November 12.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with 140 hours unpaid work. He has been ordered to pay £620 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.