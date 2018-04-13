The video will start in 8 Cancel

The RAF has sent out a 'don't panic' alert to people throughout the Burton area following a wave of sightings of a 'ghost plane' over Newhall and Hilton.

Air force chiefs have revealed that three military aircraft were in the area at the time of the sightings on the evening of Monday March 26.

Many witnesses claimed to have seen a dark-coloured Second World War-style aircraft gliding silently towards the ground before disappearing from view.

The RAF later revealed that three of their multi-purpose aircraft were over Derbyshire on Monday.

A spokesman from the RAF said: "The RAF can confirm that three Hercules aircraft, from RAF Brize Norton, flew a routine sortie across the Derbyshire area on Monday evening.

"We are routinely flying over the Peak District and we increased our fleet of A400m Atlas from eight to 22 last year, so in the next two years we will be doing more test flights over the area.

"We tend to fly over the Peak District and Lake District because those areas are less populated which makes it safer for everyone involved.

"Also the challenging landscapes provide good training conditions for our pilots who need to practice flying in extreme conditions.”

Dozens of witnesses had come forward saying they say an apparent "ghost plane" flying very low across the county.

They said they saw a "dark, fast-moving and silent" aircraft sweep across the sky.

Some even took to social media to claim they had seen the ghost of a Second World War Douglas Dakota which crashed in the county more than 70 years ago, but the RAF later came up with a more rational explanation.

One witness said on Twitter: "Two RAF C-130 Hercules aircraft flew low level over Matlock around that time on Monday night.

"They would have been over Ambergate at around the right time.

"Both would have looked a drab green in colour."

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft.

The versatile airframe has found uses in a variety of other roles, including as a gunship (AC-130), for airborne assault, search and rescue, scientific research support, weather reconnaissance, aerial refuelling, maritime patrol and aerial firefighting.

It is now the main tactical airlifter for many military forces worldwide. More than 40 variants of the Hercules, including a civilian one marketed as the Lockheed L-100, operate in more than 60 nations.

A version of this story first appeared on the Derby Telegraph.