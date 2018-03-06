Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Old graves in a Tutbury cemetery are set to be reused because space is set to run out in five years time.

The plan would see graves in St Mary's Church in Tutbury which are more than 150 years old used again. It will also see space in the churchyard where there are no known headstones used for new burials.

Reverend Ian Whitehead, vicar at St Mary's in Church Street, says there was just five years worth of burial space left at its newer churchyard before it will be full.

Now, the church has secured permission for further burial space within its older churchyard where there have been no burials for more than 150 years. Burials will now happen here on plots where there are no known headstones.

However, the church says there could be unmarked graves. It could mean that anyone buried in unmarked graves in the churchyard would need to be re-buried further down the grave to make way for a new burial on top.

After several years of uncertainty and after consultation with Tutbury Parish Council and the church diocesan authorities, the church council of Tutbury Priory Church has been granted permission for further burial space within the older churchyard where there are no known headstones or plaques. The old churchyard is on the north side of the church.

The new churchyard has around five years of burial space left, but the church says further space elsewhere should allow for approximately 15 years of burials to continue in Tutbury.

Revered Whitehead said: "There are very few [headstones or plaques] in this area. The older churchyard is in the north side of the church and there have been no burials there for more than 150 years.

"It is normal practice throughout the country to reuse burial spaces in churchyards. Regulations say you can reuse after 75 years."

The law says that buried human remains may not be disturbed without specific authority. Section 25 of the Burial Act 1857 makes it an offence to remove buried human remains without a licence from the Secretary of State or, in relation to ground consecrated according to the rites of the Church of England, a faculty (permission from the Church).

However, the Chancellor of the Southwark Diocese has issued Guidance: on Churchyards and Memorials; Reuse of Graves, which said: "Reuse of graves within a period of less than 75 years is likely to cause distress and offence to the living, as well as appearing disrespectful to the dead.

"But incumbents should promote and publicise policies for the reuse of graves as soon as 75 years have elapsed after the most recent burial therein, not least so that those presently arranging a burial are informed of what is likely to happen in the future.

"Rather than planning for re-use on a grave-by-grave basis, there is merit in seeking to bring larger areas into re-use as part of a coherent plan."

Reverend Whitehead said: "There is the reminder to anyone who has a grave space within the Tutbury churchyard that, while authorised erected memorials remain the ownership of the family and individual, the actual burial plot does not, and the land remains in the ownership of the Church of England with its (or Lichfield Diocese) regulations being upheld by the incumbent and the Parochial Church Council.

"There are about six to 12 headstones in the old churchyard and none of these will be removed.

"It is common practice to reuse burial plots. There is a code of practice where any human remains found are put further into the grave and a new burial goes on top.

"If anyone knows of an unmarked grave they should contact the church."

While in the present 'new' churchyard burial spaces can be reserved it has been agreed that this will not be the case in other areas of the churchyard until burial work starts.