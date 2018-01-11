Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Tutbury pub is offering free meals to medical professionals working for a national cancer organisation as a thank-you for their work saving lives.

The Dog and Partridge, in High Street, Tutbury, is offering the free dishes throughout January to Macmillan professionals as reward for their hard work and dedication over the Christmas period.

The Chef and Brewer pub is owned by Greene King, and provides a variety of dishes. In line with its national partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, the pub is inviting all Macmillan professionals to enjoy a free main meal until January 31.

General manager of the Dog and Partridge Donna Murray said: "The care and support that Macmillan professionals provide makes such a difference in the local community, which is why we want to reward Macmillan professionals in Tutbury by giving them a free meal so they have the chance to continue enjoying Christmas into January."

Greene King operates 3,000 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland. Since 2012 the pub hospitality company has been a national partner of Macmillan cancer support and has contributed to raising a total of £3.6 million for the charity.

The pub company has also brought communities together for charity across their venues and hosted the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning to raise money for Macmillan. From selected desserts on its menu alone, it has raised £300,000 for the cancer charity. As part of this, The Dog and Partridge is set to take part in several activities this year to further support charity.

Macmillan Cancer Support receives no government funding and relies directly on public support. The charity provides practical, personal and emotional support to the 2.5 million people living with cancer in the UK. It supports patients going through their treatment, and helps them deal with everyday issues such as managing work.

Rachel Gascoigne, a senior partnership manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "Macmillan nurses and professionals work extremely hard every hour of every day, regardless of Christmas, to support people with cancer. The free meal from Chef and Brewer is a wonderful gesture to thank them for their work over the festive period."

To claim the free meal at the Dog and Partridge, Macmillan professionals need to visit www.chefandbrewer.com/Macmillan to fill in a form and receive a voucher code.