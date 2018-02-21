Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A village tea rooms is to officially reopen with a facelift as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Tutbury Tea Rooms, in High Street, has a brand new look with each wall hand painted with scenic views depicting meadows gardens and dales. These were painted free hand by pensioner Sue Adams, the mother-in-law of owner Tina Adams.

Sue has been working on the walls for months to get them perfect for the grand opening.

The new-look will be officially revealed by Simon Gaskin, mayor of East Staffordshire, at 2pm on Thursday, February 22.

Tina and her family opened a florist in Tutbury more than 20 years ago and five years back they opened the tea rooms after the shop became available next door.

Tina said: "When the shop next door became vacant in 2013 I decided to take it, even though many shops were closing in our high streets. The village had lost it's only tea room due to the owners retiring a few years previous so my plan was to fill that gap with a speciality tea room and coffee shop that would sit well alongside the florist.

"Over the last 12 months we have invested heavily in the business to bring both the tea room and the florist together, part of this involved knocking through an old doorway and turning the back area of the florist into a garden room, this will hopefully bring in private functions for traditional afternoon teas along with an additional soft seating area for our customers.

"We now employ three full time staff and four part-time staff that work alongside us in growing the business further.

"My aim is to offer our customers an alternative to fast food with home-made traditional food, freshly baked cakes and lighter bites in pleasant surroundings."