A reduction in call-outs over the last 10 years has led to proposals to halve the number of water rescue units from four to just two across Derbyshire.

The specialist units, which respond to emergencies on the county's waterways and lakes, could be reduced from the current total of four across the county covering Derby, Buxton, Chesterfield and Matlock.

Derby's Kingsway Fire Station, whose crews often travel to South Derbyshire to perform rescue operations, will continue to maintain its own unit, as will Buxton, but two will be removed from Chesterfield and Matlock stations.

The move comes as Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service approved a consultation on specialist appliance provision within the county.

At the Fire and Rescue Authority meeting on Thursday, February 15, members also approved outline plans to launch a consultation to reduce the aerial ladder platform provision which allows the fire service to fight blazes at a height.

One ladder could be removed from Buxton Fire Station if the proposals are accepted.

The fire service claims there has been a significant reduction in the number of incidents the service has attended over the past ten years.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson said: "The review of specialist appliances is a project within the Integrated Risk Management Plan 2017/21 to ensure the service continues to provide the most efficient and effective fire and rescue service to the communities of Derbyshire.

"Over the last ten years the Service has seen over a 50 per cent reduction in the number of incidents it responds to and, as such, a review of the specialist vehicles and response to incidents has highlighted where the service can be more efficient and effective in how it operates.

"The fire and rescue authority has now approved consultations in respect of proposals to remove the aerial ladder platform at Buxton and proposals to reduce our water rescue unit provision from four to two.

"The timing of the commencement of the consultation and any potential changes to specialist provision within the service will be managed by the Chief Fire Officer through the life of the IRMP which runs from 2017-21."