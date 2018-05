The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been charged with theft after items were allegedly stolen from a van in Rosliston.

Lee Hames, 32, of Bentley Street, Derby, and Thomas Chetwyn, 29, of Walden Close, Chellaston, have now been charged with theft and possession of a pointed article, believed to be a knife.

The items were said to have been stolen in Rosliston, after 11pm on April, 11.

They are both due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court at a later date.