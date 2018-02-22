The video will start in 8 Cancel

Education bosses are preparing to open two new schools in Uttoxeter to cope with a huge influx of new families.

A recent report revealed 5,000 extra school places will be needed in East Staffordshire in the next 15 years.

And Staffordshire County Council bosses say 13 new schools are needed across the county by 2022, with another 13 required after that.

One of those earmarked to open by 2022 is at the under-construction Bramshall Meadows estate, which will eventually include 700 homes.

Another school in Uttoxeter, at an unspecified location, is also likely to be needed by 2031, the council's report says.

It comes as around 2,000 houses have been given, or look set to gain, planning permission in the Uttoxeter area.

A spokesman said: "Staffordshire is continuing to prosper and grow, and with this growth comes plans for at least 60,000 new homes by 2031.

"This, alongside the predicted increase in local birth rates has a significant impact on school place planning.

"The county council is committed to giving families choice in a good local education when they need it.

"In East Staffordshire, we forecast that around 2,000 additional primary school and around 3,000 additional secondary school places will be needed in the next 15 years.

"This is a significant challenge, but one that we can meet with the right approach and forward planning."

All 26 of the new schools would be free schools - which are directly funded by the Government in the same way academies are.

Also like academies, they can set their own policies, like staff's pay and conditions and the length of the school day, for example.

The difference is free schools, which have non-selective entry, must be build in response to demand.

There are currently five schools needed in East Staffordshire by 2022, with another three in the years after.

Other than the Uttoxeter schools, they are all located in Burton and Beamhurst.

The council's report says most existing schools cannot be extended.

The authority will part-fund the schools, alongside "Section 106" cash from builders putting up new houses.

This money is generally given to build infrastructure like schools, community halls and health centres near major developments.