Five people have been taken to hospital - with two being airlifted - following a head-on collision between two cars near Ashby.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance service, were called to a section of the A512 at Coleorton, shortly after 4pm today.

A fire service spokesman said: "The initial call was received at 4.10pm, with one pump from Ashby, a second from Coalville, and the technical rescue team sent to the scene.

"On arrival, they confirmed a head-on collision involving two cars, with several people trapped.

"There were five casualties in all - four from one vehicle and one from the other car.

"One female casualty was cut free from one of the cars by the technical rescue team."

He added: "The air ambulance took one of the casualties to Walsgrave Hospital, in Coventry, and then came back for a second.

"The other people injured were taken to in Stoke and Nottingham Queen's Medical Centre hospitals."

A police spokeswoman said their injuries were "serious" but none were "life-threatening".

Fire crews left the scene shortly after 5.30pm and the incident was left with police.

The eastbound carriageway of the A512 remains closed between the A511 at junction 13 of the A42, at Ashby, and the B5324 Rempstone Road.

It is not expected to reopen for several hours as investigations continue.