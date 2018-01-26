The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two women have been injured in a crash in Etwall during this morning's rush-hour.

The women driving a grey Infiniti and a white Ford KA were involved in a collision on Derby Road, close to the Seven Wells roundabout at 8am today, Friday, January 26.

The road has been partially blocked while the incident is dealt with by officers from Derbyshire police.

Police say, while the accident is causing a backlog on the route, cars have been able to pass by slowly.

A spokesman from Derbyshire police said: "Two cars were involved in the collision in Etwall.

"A woman driving a grey Infiniti is making her own way to hospital with minor injuries, while another woman in a white Ford KA is also believed to have suffered minor injuries."