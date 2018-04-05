Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families have been left disappointed after Twycross Zoo struggled to meet the demand of people visiting the attraction on the first sunny day of the Easter holidays.

Visitors to the attraction, in Atherstone, claim to have been stuck in queues for several hours.

It appeared demand was also increased by a reduced price ticket offer.

It was the second time this year the zoo has been hit by queues after a busy February half term week.

Zoe Shelton said: "This is exactly the same as the last two times you had an offer and we got stuck for hours with three kids in the car. Now my kids didn't even go to the zoo and had their day ruined because of not being able to get past the traffic on their way to Bosworth. I love Twycross Zoo, but maybe, next time it should be kept to a limited amount of people!"

Danielle Lee said: "We went at 10, despite queuing to get into the car park for 30 minutes and a massive queue to get in, rangers were still very happy and helpful! It's not the zoo's fault that the car parks were full and that people decided to park or walk down the A444, making it dangerous.

"When we left at around 2pm, there were rangers manning the car park."

At 1pm, the zoo confirmed the car parks on site were full, and a one-in one-out system was in place for people entering the attraction.

Zoo chief executive Dr Sharon Redrobe said: "Thank you to everyone who has chosen to make the most of the sunshine and join us today.

"The more visitors, the more funds we can invest straight back into our mission of conserving endangered species.

"For anyone planning a visit over the busy Easter period, we are open from 10am to 6pm every day. Please set out early and look out for traffic updates on our social media."

Advanced tickets can be booked online.