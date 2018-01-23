Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twycross Zoo is cutting its admission prices in two price-busting discounts.

Visitors will be offered entry at just £10 per adult and £5 per child on the gate (not available online), which is a saving of £9.45 per person for this weekend only (Saturday-Sunday, January 27-28). On a child’s ticket that is better than half price.

Families can also enjoy 10 per cent off in the shops (members can enjoy 20 per cent), and a range of discounted foods including a free cookie with every large hot drink, and a mini fish and chips for just £5.

All profits go back to into the zoo, which is a charitable organisation supporting animal conservation, reports the Birmingham Mail.

In addition, the zoo is also offering families discounted entry on weekdays during term-time up to February 9, so little ones with their mum, dad, or grandparents can enjoy a peaceful visit to the zoo while most people are back in work or at school.

Entry for adults will be only £5, children aged between 3-15 years get in for only £5 and - as always - under-threes go free.

Karen Clarke, director of operations at Twycross Zoo, said: "At Twycross Zoo we love the changes that the seasons bring and the different ways the animals behave in winter compared to summer, so why wait until it’s warm to have a family day out at the zoo.

"However, we recognise that January can be difficult time of year for families, so we hope these discounts will help ease the strain for our community and get everyone out enjoying time together."

Twycross Zoo, in Burton Road, Atherstone, is open to the public from 10am to 5pm.

For more information and to book tickets visit the Twycross Zoo website here.