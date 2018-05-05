The video will start in 8 Cancel

An escaped gibbon sent Twycross Zoo into lockdown this morning.

Visitors were told to make their way to the restaurant at the entrance to the site shortly after 10am during a 'health and safety' emergency.

Unconfirmed reports claim a Siamang gibbon had escaped its enclosure at the zoo at Twycross, Leicestershire, the Birmingham Mail reported.

Twycross has the largest collection of monkeys and apes in the Western World.

Dr Sharon Redrobe OBE, CEO for Twycross Zoo said: “As a precaution, and as part of our standard procedure, we temporarily closed the zoo this morning due to one of our gibbons being in an area he shouldn’t be in.

“Our animal team were in control of the situation at all times and at no time were any visitors, animals or team members in any danger.

“The zoo reopened within 20 minutes and we are now back to normal operation with our guests continuing to enjoy the sunny bank holiday weekend with us."