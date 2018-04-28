Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is not long now until the brand new £3.5 million Chimpanzee Eden opens at Twycross Zoo - but for those who cannot wait, here is a sneak peek.

Resident chimps Rosie and Jambo are already settled in and ready to welcome visitors to the new attraction. Ahead of the official opening, Twycross Zoo has given a first peek behind the scenes.

Surrounded by lush, tropical greenery, bosses said that visitors will be able to make the most of an "immersive jungle experience" as they watch the chimpanzees make their way through the 1,160sqm semi-translucent habitat, spanning three storeys high, complete with outdoor climbing frames.

The new habitat at the award-winning conservation charity, has been purposely designed to replicate the wild environment and has both indoor and outdoor spaces for the chimpanzees to roam and explore.

Bosses have also promised that guests can discover hidden spots where they can get a sneaky look at these animals from closer than ever before.

More information on Twycross Zoo is available by visiting www.twycrosszoo.org or calling 0844 474 1777.