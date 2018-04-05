Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lemurs have been putting their psychic skills to the test as they predict the gender of the latest addition to the Royal family.

As Royal baby fever sweeps the nation, two curious crowned lemurs at Twycross Zoo have decided they want to get to get in on the action and have tried their hand at predicting whether Prince William and wife Kate are expecting a little boy or girl.

Gemma and Triksie have now cast their votes by choosing blue or pink food from crown-shaped receptacles and believe that it is time to crack out the blue bunting ready for the big day later this month as they think it will be a new baby prince for the Windsor family.

Matyas Liptovszky, veterinary services manager at the award winning conservation charity, said: "Our group of lemurs are really enthusiastic and love trying new things so they were thrilled when we gave them the opportunity to predict the Royal baby.

"Lemurs are very intelligent animals so I wouldn't bet against them being correct."

Anyone wanting more information or to book tickets can do so by visiting www.twycrosszoo.org or calling 0844 474 1777.