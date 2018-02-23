Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twycross Zoo says it is working "tirelessly" to solve its car parking issues after hundreds of families hoping to take advantage of its half-price half-term entry offer were left queuing for hours to enter the attraction.

There was also a problem with one car park being closed because it was waterlogged, which led to the zoo having to implement a 'one-in-one-out' car parking system for two days this week, leading to major tailbacks on the A444.

Staff at the Leicestershire visitor attraction apologised to families on Tuesday and Wednesday as many families too took to social media to vent their frustration. Lots gave up went home after queuing for hours outside the zoo. There were no reported problems on Thursday and Friday as the cut price entry offer continues until Sunday, January 25.

The zoo is this week running the half-price entry offer, where adults get in for £10 and children get in for £5 and it has been so popular it led to zoo staff tweeting at 11am on Wednesday that it was already operating a 'one-in-one-out' system - an hour earlier than it did on the Tuesday.

Families took to social media to complain having travelled for miles only to give up and go home. Other visitors suggested the zoo made its half term offers online only so it can sell tickets in advance and avoid disappointment.

Karen Clarke, director of operations, said: "We have been delighted to welcome so many guests this week, and as an award-winning conservation charity, we would like to thank everyone who has made the journey as all the funds raised here are invested straight back into our mission of conserving endangered species and communicating the conservation message.

"As a growing visitor attraction, we have seen our footfall steadily increase and we recognise the pressure this puts on our car parks. We would like to assure our visitors that our dedicated team have been working tirelessly to resolve any issues with car parking and we are working as quickly as we can to prevent any future problems."

Last month staff at Twycross Zoo apologised after having to turn people away as so many descended on the venue as a result of the cut-price tickets offer. It led to bosses deciding to run the offer again, this half-term.

Rhiannon Bareham took to facebook to say how they had sat in traffic that was just not moving after having travelled for an hour and half to get to the zoo, which is 20 miles from Burton.

Natalie Dawson reported being at a complete standstill with the engine off. she said: " What a joke when you have already got tickets and have a disabled child in the car getting anxious, and no one seems to be answering the phone."