A head teacher has praised her pupils and staff for their positivity in the wake of a senseless arson attack at the school.

Students last week returned to Tynsel Parkes Primary Academy after their Christmas break.

Days earlier, the Uttoxeter school had been damaged in a fire police confirmed was started deliberately.

Today they said no-one has yet been arrested in connection with the offence.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the attack, head teacher Rachel Chandler described it as "sad and disappointing".

But she was full of praise for the staff who worked tirelessly to ensure pupils could return safely on Thursday, January 4.

Mrs Chandler said: "Since the fire, staff have been working hard in school to ensure it was safe for everyone to come back for the start of the spring term.

"Parents have been so supportive towards the school, even though we're all very disappointed with what's happened in our community.

"The children have been very sensible and those whose classroom was affected by the fire have been moved to another room.

"It's just very disappointing that someone in the community would vandalise property where children are learning. It's really sad."

The offence happened just days after Christmas and saw thugs set alight a shed in school grounds.

Heat from the blaze blew out windows in the main school building and damaged valuable computers.

Police are continuing to investigate and have reiterated their appeal for witnesses.

Speaking after the attack, a Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 5.40pm.

"Someone had set fire to the shed at the back of the school.

"Unknown offenders have entered the school grounds and ignited the building by unknown means, then made off from the scene.

"The fire caused slight damage to computers and the main school building and the windows have popped due to the heat.

"We don't believe anyone has gained entry to the school.

"We closed off School Road while the fire service extinguished the fire.

"If anyone has any information that could help our investigation, they should call 101, quoting incident number 517 of December 28."

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.